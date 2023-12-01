Gartner, Inc. (IT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gartner, Inc. (IT) by analysts is $422.08, which is -$12.76 below the current market price. The public float for IT is 75.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of IT was 490.20K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) has increased by 1.10 when compared to last closing price of 430.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks with more upside for 2024. These are: IT, PGR, CBOE, IHG, NVO.

IT’s Market Performance

IT’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.96% and a quarterly rise of 24.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Gartner, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for IT’s stock, with a 26.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $358 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IT Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +31.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IT rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $412.68. In addition, Gartner, Inc. saw 29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IT starting from Herkes Claire, who sale 154 shares at the price of $431.64 back on Nov 28. After this action, Herkes Claire now owns 1,905 shares of Gartner, Inc., valued at $66,473 using the latest closing price.

Dawkins Alwyn, the EVP, Global Business Sales of Gartner, Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $428.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Dawkins Alwyn is holding 46,587 shares at $514,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gartner, Inc. stands at +14.75. The total capital return value is set at 30.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.74. Equity return is now at value 370.98, with 13.52 for asset returns.

Based on Gartner, Inc. (IT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,386.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.27. Total debt to assets is 43.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,339.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gartner, Inc. (IT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.