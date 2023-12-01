G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GIII stock has gone up by 0.74%, with a monthly gain of 12.48% and a quarterly surge of 41.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for GIII stock, with a simple moving average of 41.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIII is 2.50.

The average price predicted by analysts for GIII is $24.67, which is -$3.81 below the current price. The public float for GIII is 40.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIII on December 01, 2023 was 573.36K shares.

GIII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 28.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that G-III Apparel’s (GIII) third-quarter fiscal 2024 performance is likely to reflect gains from brand strength and solid digital efforts.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GIII Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.63. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 107.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,904 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Oct 16. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 20,166 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $263,986 using the latest closing price.

FELLER ALAN, the Director of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that FELLER ALAN is holding 29,357 shares at $240,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.26. Equity return is now at value -12.16, with -6.28 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..