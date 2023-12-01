Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) is $12.30, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for FUSN is 50.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUSN on December 01, 2023 was 183.82K shares.

FUSN) stock’s latest price update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.14 compared to its previous closing price of 4.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) points to a 162% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

FUSN’s Market Performance

FUSN’s stock has risen by 15.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.17% and a quarterly rise of 85.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.25% for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.87% for FUSN’s stock, with a 40.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUSN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FUSN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUSN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUSN Trading at 42.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +20.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 75.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6025.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5996.71. The total capital return value is set at -39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.01. Equity return is now at value -49.16, with -37.14 for asset returns.

Based on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 18.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 97.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.