Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.45 in comparison to its previous close of 3.77, however, the company has experienced a -21.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Larry Busnardo – Investor Relations Ryan Ezell – Chief Executive Officer Bond Clement – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Don Crist – Johnson Rice Richard Dearnley – Longport Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flotek Industries Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTK is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) is $5.00, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for FTK is 28.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On December 01, 2023, FTK’s average trading volume was 34.70K shares.

FTK’s Market Performance

FTK’s stock has seen a -21.25% decrease for the week, with a -24.82% drop in the past month and a -40.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.59% for Flotek Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.14% for FTK’s stock, with a -31.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FTK Trading at -23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -24.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK fell by -21.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc saw -53.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Ezell Ryan Gillis, who purchase 6,225 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Nov 27. After this action, Ezell Ryan Gillis now owns 90,803 shares of Flotek Industries Inc, valued at $24,870 using the latest closing price.

Fucci Michael, the Director of Flotek Industries Inc, purchase 7,693 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Fucci Michael is holding 54,576 shares at $30,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.67 for the present operating margin

-5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc stands at -31.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.98. Equity return is now at value 5.97, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries Inc (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 4,606.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.88. Total debt to assets is 71.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 415.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.