Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) is $20.00, which is $18.85 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 6.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLGC on December 01, 2023 was 181.84K shares.

FLGC) stock’s latest price update

Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has gone rise by 25.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.92, however, the company has experienced a 54.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC ) stock is on the rise Thursday after the cannabis company announced Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) for several of its leaders. The company distributed 726,241 RSAs to its leaders as part of its 2022 Equity Compensation Plan.

FLGC’s Market Performance

FLGC’s stock has risen by 54.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.11% and a quarterly drop of -69.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.41% for Flora Growth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.49% for FLGC’s stock, with a -65.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLGC Trading at 23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.90%, as shares surge +52.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC rose by +54.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8813. In addition, Flora Growth Corp saw -74.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp stands at -141.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.65. Equity return is now at value -152.77, with -100.38 for asset returns.

Based on Flora Growth Corp (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.80. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flora Growth Corp (FLGC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.