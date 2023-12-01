Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT): A Technical Analysis

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) is $286.71, which is $42.31 above the current market price. The public float for FLT is 67.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLT on December 01, 2023 was 443.45K shares.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT)’s stock price has soared by 1.62 in relation to previous closing price of 240.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences: On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:15 PM MST. On Monday, December 4, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference. The discussion will begin at 1.

FLT’s Market Performance

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) has experienced a 4.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.91% rise in the past month, and a -10.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for FLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for FLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $280 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLT Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.30. In addition, Fleetcor Technologies Inc saw 33.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Equity return is now at value 35.99, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.