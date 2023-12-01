First Advantage Corp. (FA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

First Advantage Corp. (NASDAQ: FA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.93 in relation to its previous close of 15.51. However, the company has experienced a 4.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Stephanie Gorman – Vice President of Investor Relations Scott Staples – Chief Executive Officer David Gamsey – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants David Togut – Evercore ISI Ashish Sabadra – RBC Capital Markets Scott Wurtzel – Wolfe Research Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Nicolaus Andrew Steinerman – J.P. Morgan Ronan Kennedy – Barclays Capital Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Kyle Peterson – Needham & Company Operator Good day, everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in First Advantage Corp. (NASDAQ: FA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Advantage Corp. (NASDAQ: FA) is above average at 54.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Advantage Corp. (FA) is $15.83, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for FA is 50.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FA on December 01, 2023 was 305.23K shares.

FA’s Market Performance

FA’s stock has seen a 4.36% increase for the week, with a 20.78% rise in the past month and a 13.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for First Advantage Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.07% for FA’s stock, with a 21.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $17 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FA Trading at 13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FA rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, First Advantage Corp. saw 35.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FA starting from Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., who sale 169,510 shares at the price of $14.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. now owns 153,329 shares of First Advantage Corp., valued at $2,422,247 using the latest closing price.

Smith Joelle M sale 10,000 shares at $14.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Smith Joelle M is holding 24,669 shares at $143,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Advantage Corp. stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 4.16, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Advantage Corp. (FA), the company’s capital structure generated 50.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.58. Total debt to assets is 30.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Advantage Corp. (FA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.