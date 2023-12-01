Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) is 41.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FPI is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) is $13.00, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for FPI is 43.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On December 01, 2023, FPI’s average trading volume was 344.40K shares.

The stock of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE: FPI) has decreased by -1.43 when compared to last closing price of 12.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that According to the World Food Program, the world faces a hunger crisis of unprecedented proportions. To put things into perspective, 345 million people globally face acute food insecurity in 2023.

FPI’s Market Performance

Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) has experienced a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.81% rise in the past month, and a 11.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for FPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.78% for FPI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

FPI Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +16.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPI fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.79. In addition, Farmland Partners Inc saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPI starting from Pittman Paul A, who purchase 31,048 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Sep 29. After this action, Pittman Paul A now owns 1,298,505 shares of Farmland Partners Inc, valued at $319,403 using the latest closing price.

Pittman Paul A, the Executive Chairman of Farmland Partners Inc, purchase 2,774 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Pittman Paul A is holding 1,267,457 shares at $28,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.80 for the present operating margin

+65.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmland Partners Inc stands at +18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 3.67, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on Farmland Partners Inc (FPI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.95. Total debt to assets is 37.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.