F5 Inc (FFIV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) is above average at 26.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for F5 Inc (FFIV) is $165.07, which is -$6.12 below the current market price. The public float for FFIV is 59.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FFIV on December 01, 2023 was 465.56K shares.

FFIV) stock’s latest price update

F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 170.05. However, the company has seen a 2.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Investors with an interest in Internet – Software stocks have likely encountered both 8×8 (EGHT) and F5 Networks (FFIV). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

FFIV’s Market Performance

F5 Inc (FFIV) has seen a 2.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.93% gain in the past month and a 4.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for FFIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for FFIV stock, with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFIV Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.17. In addition, F5 Inc saw 19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from HIGGINSON ALAN, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $156.51 back on Nov 09. After this action, HIGGINSON ALAN now owns 10,937 shares of F5 Inc, valued at $156,506 using the latest closing price.

Locoh-Donou Francois, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc, sale 2,200 shares at $153.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Locoh-Donou Francois is holding 125,665 shares at $336,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.12 for the present operating margin

+77.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Inc stands at +14.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.66. Equity return is now at value 14.99, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on F5 Inc (FFIV), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, F5 Inc (FFIV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.