Examining the Volatility of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc’s (NGVC) Stock

In the past week, NGVC stock has gone down by -3.21%, with a monthly gain of 32.52% and a quarterly surge of 32.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.42% for NGVC’s stock, with a 36.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) is above average at 15.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) is $17.00, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for NGVC is 11.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NGVC on December 01, 2023 was 43.18K shares.

NGVC) stock’s latest price update

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.87 in comparison to its previous close of 17.03, however, the company has experienced a -3.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Thiessen – Vice President, Treasurer Kemper Isely – Co-President Todd Dissinger – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Mushkin – R5 Capital Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Natural Grocers’ Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGVC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NGVC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NGVC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on October 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NGVC Trading at 22.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +24.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGVC fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc saw 82.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.95 for the present operating margin

+28.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc stands at +2.04. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC), the company’s capital structure generated 216.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 55.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.