Evaluating the Ups and Downs of cbdMD Inc’s (YCBD) Stock

In the past week, YCBD stock has gone up by 6.05%, with a monthly gain of 18.61% and a quarterly plunge of -39.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for cbdMD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for YCBD’s stock, with a -78.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YCBD is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YCBD is $3.00, which is $2.3 above the current price. The public float for YCBD is 2.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YCBD on December 01, 2023 was 42.55K shares.

YCBD) stock’s latest price update

cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.64, however, the company has experienced a 6.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-08-07 that Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2023) – cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday August 10, 2023, to discuss the company’s June 30, 2023 third quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results and business progress.

YCBD Trading at -18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6724. In addition, cbdMD Inc saw -93.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc stands at -197.96. The total capital return value is set at -23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.95. Equity return is now at value -59.98, with -48.15 for asset returns.

Based on cbdMD Inc (YCBD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 11.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, cbdMD Inc (YCBD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.