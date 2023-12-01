Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) Stock

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a 35.86% gain in the past month, and a 13.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for TAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.07% for TAST stock, with a simple moving average of 55.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TAST is also noteworthy at 2.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAST is $10.13, which is $2.24 above than the current price. The public float for TAST is 34.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume of TAST on December 01, 2023 was 597.45K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has surged by 4.37 when compared to previous closing price of 7.55, but the company has seen a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Does Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +29.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +271.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 479.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Filsoof Ahmad, who sale 500 shares at the price of $7.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Filsoof Ahmad now owns 81,912 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $3,765 using the latest closing price.

Filsoof Ahmad, the VP, Strategic Initiatives of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Filsoof Ahmad is holding 82,412 shares at $163,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.