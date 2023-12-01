Evaluating the Impact of -3.65 Increase on NextNav Inc’s (NN) Stock

In the past week, NN stock has gone down by -8.76%, with a monthly decline of -15.02% and a quarterly plunge of -8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for NextNav Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.50% for NN’s stock, with a 16.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NN is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NN is $12.00, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for NN is 46.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.55% of that float. The average trading volume for NN on December 01, 2023 was 432.53K shares.

NN stock's latest price update

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 4.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Erica Bartsch – Investor Relations Gary Parsons – Chairman Ganesh Pattabiraman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gates – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities Timothy Horan – Oppenheim Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

NN Trading at -17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, NextNav Inc saw 35.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Pattabiraman Ganesh, who sale 62,128 shares at the price of $4.34 back on Nov 22. After this action, Pattabiraman Ganesh now owns 1,839,927 shares of NextNav Inc, valued at $269,636 using the latest closing price.

Raghupathy Arun, the Senior Vice President of NextNav Inc, sale 18,129 shares at $4.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Raghupathy Arun is holding 1,042,635 shares at $78,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc stands at -1021.80. The total capital return value is set at -61.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.09. Equity return is now at value -78.57, with -47.28 for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 117.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextNav Inc (NN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.