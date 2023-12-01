Evaluating the Impact of 1.18 Increase on Post Holdings Inc’s (POST) Stock

The stock of Post Holdings Inc (POST) has seen a -1.32% decrease in the past week, with a 6.42% gain in the past month, and a -4.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for POST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for POST’s stock, with a -1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) Right Now?

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Post Holdings Inc (POST) by analysts is $104.78, which is $19.35 above the current market price. The public float for POST is 48.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of POST was 566.11K shares.

POST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 84.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Post Holdings (POST) gains from its focus on acquisitions and efficient pricing, which aids the company amid high SG&A costs and supply-chain hurdles.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POST Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.01. In addition, Post Holdings Inc saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from HARPER BRADLY A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $85.19 back on Nov 29. After this action, HARPER BRADLY A now owns 10,905 shares of Post Holdings Inc, valued at $212,964 using the latest closing price.

ERB THOMAS C, the Director of Post Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $84.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that ERB THOMAS C is holding 30,775 shares at $422,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.95 for the present operating margin

+25.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc stands at +4.31. The total capital return value is set at 7.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 2.58 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 162.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.86. Total debt to assets is 52.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Post Holdings Inc (POST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.