Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO)’s stock price has increased by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 12.33. However, the company has seen a 3.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-07 that (Kitco News) – Ero Copper said the net proceeds from the offering will be used to advance growth initiatives at the company’s Tucumã project and Caraíba operations.

Is It Worth Investing in Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) Right Now?

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ero Copper Corp (ERO) is $17.54, The public float for ERO is 81.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERO on December 01, 2023 was 272.07K shares.

ERO’s Market Performance

ERO stock saw a decrease of 3.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Ero Copper Corp (ERO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for ERO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.17% for the last 200 days.

ERO Trading at -7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERO rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Ero Copper Corp saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ero Copper Corp stands at +23.88. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.33. Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 6.52 for asset returns.

Based on Ero Copper Corp (ERO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.34. Total debt to assets is 36.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ero Copper Corp (ERO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.