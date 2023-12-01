Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has increased by 1.44 when compared to last closing price of 70.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that REITs’ financials are not accurately captured by computers due to realities that are not reflected by GAAP and also to adjusted numbers. REIT balance sheets have improved in terms of debt maturities, liquidity, and maturity ladders, but Loan to Value ratios have not significantly changed. For specific REITs, investors should focus especially on the debt maturity ladder.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) by analysts is $71.63, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 177.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ELS was 1.30M shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stock saw an increase of 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.05% and a quarterly increase of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for ELS’s stock, with a 6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.36. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.