Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) Stock Faces 6.42% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has gone up by 3.03% for the week, with a -2.35% drop in the past month and a -25.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for SOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for SOL’s stock, with a -31.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) is above average at 44.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) is $5.80, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for SOL is 60.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOL on December 01, 2023 was 480.44K shares.

SOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 2.42, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that STAMFORD, Conn. , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Emeren Group Ltd (“Emeren” or the “Company”) (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences: BofA Securities 2023 Renewables Conference on December 1, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SOL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SOL in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3.20 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOL Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Emeren Group Ltd ADR saw -46.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 33,665 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Nov 28. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 17,888,038 shares of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, valued at $77,430 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the Chairman of Emeren Group Ltd ADR, purchase 153,431 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 17,854,373 shares at $357,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.73 for the present operating margin

+25.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emeren Group Ltd ADR stands at -7.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.09. Equity return is now at value 1.09, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.88. Total debt to assets is 13.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.