Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) is $0.50, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for SOLO is 113.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on December 01, 2023 was 429.44K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) has decreased by -3.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that 2023 is almost over and electric vehicle (EV) producers are likely happy about it. After all, this year hasn’t been the strongest for the sector.

SOLO’s Market Performance

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has experienced a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.60% rise in the past month, and a -50.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for SOLO’s stock, with a -35.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4152. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp saw -34.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOLO starting from KROLL JERRY, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Oct 24. After this action, KROLL JERRY now owns 638,167 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, valued at $53,138 using the latest closing price.

KROLL JERRY, the Director of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp, sale 125,000 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that KROLL JERRY is holding 763,167 shares at $52,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp stands at -1815.77. The total capital return value is set at -52.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.52. Equity return is now at value -34.98, with -32.56 for asset returns.

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.