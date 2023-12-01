E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Sees a-8.48 Decrease

The stock of E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has seen a -8.72% decrease in the past week, with a 26.33% gain in the past month, and a -9.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for SSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for SSP’s stock, with a -17.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSP is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SSP is $11.80, which is $4.89 above the current price. The public float for SSP is 60.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSP on December 01, 2023 was 497.84K shares.

SSP) stock’s latest price update

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP)’s stock price has dropped by -8.48 in relation to previous closing price of 7.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Executives from The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will discuss the company’s business strategies at three investor conferences in November and December.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SSP Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, E.W. Scripps Co. saw -47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Scripps John Patrick, who purchase 670 shares at the price of $7.30 back on Nov 14. After this action, Scripps John Patrick now owns 1,136 shares of E.W. Scripps Co., valued at $4,891 using the latest closing price.

O’Brian Kate, the President, Scripps News of E.W. Scripps Co., sale 5,144 shares at $9.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that O’Brian Kate is holding 840 shares at $48,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+43.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for E.W. Scripps Co. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value -35.01, with -10.05 for asset returns.

Based on E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 47.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.