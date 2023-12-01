Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) has decreased by -0.17 when compared to last closing price of 11.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Despite big yields, these shares are still cheap. Fat dividends that grow with short-term rates are a nice hedge. The yields are between 9% and 9.5% today, but they are due for a big dividend increase starting in March 2024. Bigger dividends should increase valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is above average at 64.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) is $13.00, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for DX is 55.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DX on December 01, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

DX’s Market Performance

The stock of Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has seen a 0.35% increase in the past week, with a 13.94% rise in the past month, and a -11.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for DX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for DX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc. saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital, Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 1.63, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.