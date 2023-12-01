Duolingo Inc (DUOL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen a -2.87% decrease in the past week, with a 45.35% gain in the past month, and a 44.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for DUOL’s stock, with a 43.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUOL is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DUOL is $187.75, which is -$24.54 below the current price. The public float for DUOL is 34.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on December 01, 2023 was 681.76K shares.

DUOL) stock’s latest price update

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 219.51. However, the company has seen a -2.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that As the global population grows, traditional educational infrastructures become increasingly inadequate, thrusting educational tech stocks into the limelight. The edutech sector is gaining traction for teaching and training, driving the global market expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $188 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUOL Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +42.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.83. In addition, Duolingo Inc saw 198.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Skaruppa Matthew, who sale 2,698 shares at the price of $211.77 back on Nov 17. After this action, Skaruppa Matthew now owns 50,974 shares of Duolingo Inc, valued at $571,359 using the latest closing price.

Glance Natalie, the Chief Engineering Officer of Duolingo Inc, sale 2,476 shares at $209.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Glance Natalie is holding 164,688 shares at $519,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -1.74, with -1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.