DT Midstream Inc (DTM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 57.29. However, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Pipeline companies often provide predictable cash flows that can translate into predictable dividends for investors. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and DT Midstream, Inc. are two options in the space, with the former being an MLP and DT Midstream being a C-corp. Enterprise Products Partners is significantly larger and much more popular, but smaller companies such as DT Midstream are still worthwhile and can provide potential upside.

Is It Worth Investing in DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is 16.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DTM is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DT Midstream Inc (DTM) is $57.67, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for DTM is 96.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On December 01, 2023, DTM’s average trading volume was 675.94K shares.

DTM’s Market Performance

DTM stock saw an increase of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.61% and a quarterly increase of 9.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for DT Midstream Inc (DTM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for DTM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.31% for the last 200 days.

DTM Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTM rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.14. In addition, DT Midstream Inc saw 3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTM starting from Jewell Jeffrey A, who purchase 298 shares at the price of $56.15 back on Nov 06. After this action, Jewell Jeffrey A now owns 36,031 shares of DT Midstream Inc, valued at $16,733 using the latest closing price.

Jewell Jeffrey A, the Executive V.P., CFO of DT Midstream Inc, purchase 358 shares at $52.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Jewell Jeffrey A is holding 35,733 shares at $18,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.46 for the present operating margin

+52.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for DT Midstream Inc stands at +40.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 8.64, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on DT Midstream Inc (DTM), the company’s capital structure generated 85.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.08. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DT Midstream Inc (DTM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.