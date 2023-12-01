Dover Corp. (DOV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 140.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that With concerns rising about the possibility of a global recession, the idea of targeting industrial stocks for investment seems risky. While the U.S. may offer the most insulation against financial headwinds, the global economy is incredibly interconnected.

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOV is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOV is $161.14, which is $19.98 above the current market price. The public float for DOV is 139.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for DOV on December 01, 2023 was 842.93K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV stock saw an increase of 1.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.63% and a quarterly increase of -4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Dover Corp. (DOV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for DOV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.09. In addition, Dover Corp. saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 4,631 shares at the price of $142.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 49,938 shares of Dover Corp., valued at $657,602 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corp., sale 17,769 shares at $139.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 54,569 shares at $2,470,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 9.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp. (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dover Corp. (DOV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.