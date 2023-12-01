Domo Inc. (DOMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) has plunged by -1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 9.60, but the company has seen a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Domo, Inc. provides business intelligence and data visualization software. The global market for business intelligence software and services is expected to grow, driven by increasing demand for data processing and analysis. Domo’s financial trends show plateauing revenue, decreasing expenses, and negative earnings per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is $15.50, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 29.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOMO on December 01, 2023 was 388.24K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Domo Inc. (DOMO) has seen a 2.48% increase in the past week, with a 16.30% rise in the past month, and a -10.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for DOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for DOMO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $10 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOMO Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -33.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Thayne Daren, who sale 6,892 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Sep 21. After this action, Thayne Daren now owns 391,015 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $67,067 using the latest closing price.

James Joshua G, the Founder and CEO of Domo Inc., purchase 25,400 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that James Joshua G is holding 39,300 shares at $246,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.