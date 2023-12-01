Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Stock Faces 2.22% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, DPZ stock has gone up by 6.33%, with a monthly gain of 15.90% and a quarterly surge of 1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Dominos Pizza Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.59% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of 13.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DPZ is $411.53, which is $17.92 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 34.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume for DPZ on December 01, 2023 was 627.73K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 388.86. However, the company has seen a 6.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-26 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Alphabet and Intel.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $430 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $374.53. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from PRICE LISA V, who sale 4,940 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, PRICE LISA V now owns 4,028 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $1,729,000 using the latest closing price.

BALLARD ANDY, the Director of Dominos Pizza Inc, sale 428 shares at $350.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BALLARD ANDY is holding 2,307 shares at $149,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.