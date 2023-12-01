Dole plc (DOLE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 11.51, however, the company has experienced a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-25 that Dole plc, a global leader, is expected to improve its financial performance following the sale of its underperforming vegetable division, as well as continued industry strength. Despite operating in a highly competitive, low-margin industry, Dole has managed to grow its revenue healthily and expand globally. Compared to other low-margin food businesses, Dole looks attractive, with its relative valuation implying upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is above average at 8.16x. The 36-month beta value for DOLE is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOLE is $15.38, which is $3.69 above than the current price. The public float for DOLE is 61.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of DOLE on December 01, 2023 was 456.07K shares.

DOLE’s Market Performance

DOLE stock saw an increase of 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.22% and a quarterly increase of -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Dole plc (DOLE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for DOLE’s stock, with a -4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOLE Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOLE rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Dole plc saw 21.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dole plc stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.27. Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dole plc (DOLE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 35.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Dole plc (DOLE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.