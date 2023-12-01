DocGo Inc (DCGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) is 79.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DCGO is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DocGo Inc (DCGO) is $12.71, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for DCGO is 87.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% of that float. On December 01, 2023, DCGO’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DCGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) has jumped by 2.36 compared to previous close of 5.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that I believe DCGO remains undervalued and has strong growth prospects. Recent results show significant revenue growth and an increase in FY23 revenue guidance. Despite concerns about contract rejection, DCGO has a strong relationship with the New York City government and is well-positioned to address the issue.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DocGo Inc (DCGO) has seen a -1.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.88% decline in the past month and a -36.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for DCGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for DCGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, DocGo Inc saw -20.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Sugrue Stephen, who sale 2,859 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sugrue Stephen now owns 32,257 shares of DocGo Inc, valued at $16,439 using the latest closing price.

Bienstock Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of DocGo Inc, sale 1,667 shares at $5.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Bienstock Lee is holding 299,037 shares at $9,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocGo Inc stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 2.66, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on DocGo Inc (DCGO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DocGo Inc (DCGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.