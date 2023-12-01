Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) by analysts is $5.00, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for DXYN is 12.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of DXYN was 38.16K shares.

DXYN) stock’s latest price update

Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN)’s stock price has soared by 14.46 in relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Daniel Frierson – Chairman & CEO Allen Danzey – VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Barry Blank – J.H. Darbie Operator Good day and welcome to the Dixie Group, Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Earning Conference Call.

DXYN’s Market Performance

Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has seen a 17.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 43.12% gain in the past month and a -2.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.33% for DXYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.70% for DXYN’s stock, with a -9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXYN Trading at 26.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares surge +20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXYN rose by +17.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6428. In addition, Dixie Group Inc. saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.85 for the present operating margin

+17.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dixie Group Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.85. Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN), the company’s capital structure generated 388.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.55. Total debt to assets is 59.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.