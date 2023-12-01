Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has seen a -5.83% decrease in the past week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month, and a -18.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for DXLG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.15% for DXLG stock, with a simple moving average of -20.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) Right Now?

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXLG is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXLG is $5.75, which is $1.97 above the current price. The public float for DXLG is 54.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXLG on December 01, 2023 was 457.05K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) has plunged by -0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 3.78, but the company has seen a -5.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Navigating Wall Street’s topsy-turvy landscape since 2020 has been a voyage filled with unexpected twists and turns. It’s been incredibly challenging, from the depths of the coronavirus market crash to the peaks of a buoyant bull market, followed by another bearish downturn.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXLG Trading at -11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc saw -44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from Molloy Robert S, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $4.34 back on Nov 13. After this action, Molloy Robert S now owns 240,409 shares of Destination XL Group Inc, valued at $86,758 using the latest closing price.

Molloy Robert S, the General Counsel & Secretary of Destination XL Group Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $4.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Molloy Robert S is holding 240,409 shares at $86,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 22.24, with 8.68 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..