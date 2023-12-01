Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 18.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The consensus price target hints at a 163.8% upside potential for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DNLI is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNLI is $49.71, which is $31.19 above the current market price. The public float for DNLI is 113.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.41% of that float. The average trading volume for DNLI on December 01, 2023 was 873.18K shares.

DNLI’s Market Performance

DNLI stock saw a decrease of 2.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for DNLI’s stock, with a -25.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNLI Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc saw -33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 1,666 shares at the price of $19.13 back on Nov 15. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 126,373 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,871 using the latest closing price.

SATO VICKI L, the Director of Denali Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,666 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SATO VICKI L is holding 128,039 shares at $34,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.