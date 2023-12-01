D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEPS is $67.95, which is $1.08 above the current price. The public float for HEPS is 285.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEPS on December 01, 2023 was 483.86K shares.

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. However, the company has seen a 4.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that After a rocky couple of years, there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for growth stocks. Interest rates have stabilized, and the economy is again showing signs of strength.

HEPS’s Market Performance

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has experienced a 4.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.32% rise in the past month, and a -11.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.24% for HEPS’s stock, with a 8.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3375. In addition, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR saw 107.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -21.06, with -6.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..