CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) by analysts is $19.80, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for CVBF is 131.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CVBF was 980.71K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CVBF) stock’s latest price update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 17.99. However, the company has seen a -0.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen a -0.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.47% gain in the past month and a 2.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for CVBF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for CVBF stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

CVBF Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.57. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from Borba George A Jr, who purchase 97,006 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Nov 02. After this action, Borba George A Jr now owns 566,710 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $1,632,136 using the latest closing price.

Borba George A Jr, the Director of CVB Financial Corp., purchase 212,000 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Borba George A Jr is holding 469,704 shares at $3,358,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +41.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), the company’s capital structure generated 81.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.