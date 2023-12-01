Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUE is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) is $10.25, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 42.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% of that float. On December 01, 2023, CUE’s average trading volume was 246.50K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CUE) stock’s latest price update

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)’s stock price has plunge by 12.11relation to previous closing price of 2.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of T cell engagers to selectively modulate tumor-specific T cells, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit being held virtually from December 5-6, 2023.

CUE’s Market Performance

Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has seen a 4.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.05% gain in the past month and a -7.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for CUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for CUE stock, with a simple moving average of -21.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUE Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +23.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Suri Anish, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Aug 25. After this action, Suri Anish now owns 135,638 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc, valued at $11,040 using the latest closing price.

PASSERI DANIEL R, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Cue Biopharma Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that PASSERI DANIEL R is holding 134,578 shares at $8,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc stands at -4257.09. The total capital return value is set at -66.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.52. Equity return is now at value -111.08, with -71.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 21.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.