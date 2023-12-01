CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCLP is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is $1.75, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for CCLP is 73.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On December 01, 2023, CCLP’s average trading volume was 58.11K shares.

CCLP) stock’s latest price update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.12 in comparison to its previous close of 1.65, however, the company has experienced a 28.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-17 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco”) (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that it will be presenting at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference. CSI Compressco’s latest presentation materials are available on CSI Compressco’s website at https://csicompressco.com under “News and Events; Presentations” on the Investor Relations tab.

CCLP’s Market Performance

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has experienced a 28.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.06% rise in the past month, and a 62.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for CCLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.33% for CCLP’s stock, with a 49.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLP Trading at 36.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +39.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLP rose by +28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4565. In addition, CSI Compressco LP saw 39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLP starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Sep 19. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 270,775 shares of CSI Compressco LP, valued at $13,073 using the latest closing price.

LARSON JAMES R, the Director of CSI Compressco LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that LARSON JAMES R is holding 259,775 shares at $11,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+21.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSI Compressco LP stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.