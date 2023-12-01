Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CRNX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has gone up by 3.42% for the week, with a 8.54% rise in the past month and a 83.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.74% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of 46.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRNX is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CRNX is $46.82, which is $15.03 above the current market price. The public float for CRNX is 56.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.90% of that float. The average trading volume for CRNX on December 01, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.75 in relation to its previous close of 32.03. However, the company has experienced a 3.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Today, we take a deeper look at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which has seen a significant increase in its stock price in recent months. The company’s primary drug candidate, paltusotine, looks like it could become a best of breed treatment for the rare disease acromegaly. Crinetics is also evaluating paltusotine for the treatment of Carcinoid syndrome and has other compounds in development for different diseases.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.80. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 73.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Betz Stephen F., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $31.84 back on Nov 27. After this action, Betz Stephen F. now owns 85,298 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $95,520 using the latest closing price.

Struthers Richard Scott, the President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 199,082 shares at $30.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Struthers Richard Scott is holding 135,522 shares at $6,083,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -44.36, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,550.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.