Cricut Inc (CRCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRCT is 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRCT is $7.65, which is $0.7 above the current price. The public float for CRCT is 43.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRCT on December 01, 2023 was 299.99K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

CRCT’s stock has seen a -2.25% decrease for the week, with a -17.26% drop in the past month and a -28.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for Cricut Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.23% for CRCT’s stock, with a -27.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRCT Trading at -15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.41. In addition, Cricut Inc saw -15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Olsen Donald B., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.96 back on Nov 28. After this action, Olsen Donald B. now owns 613,210 shares of Cricut Inc, valued at $104,408 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc, sale 1,000,000 shares at $6.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 12,586,303 shares at $6,970,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+39.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 8.39, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc (CRCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..