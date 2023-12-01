Cresud ADR (CRESY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 9.03. However, the company has seen a -4.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that A fascinating new chapter in Argentine politics is set to unfold as “far-right libertarian” Javier Milei surprisingly won the presidential election on promises of radical free-market reforms. Milei, an economist, has vowed to implement a number of measures including the dollarization of the Argentine economy, massively downsizing the government, and enacting sweeping capitalist changes.

Is It Worth Investing in Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is 2.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRESY is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cresud ADR (CRESY) is $7.60, which is -$0.91 below the current market price. The public float for CRESY is 59.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On December 01, 2023, CRESY’s average trading volume was 203.37K shares.

CRESY’s Market Performance

CRESY’s stock has seen a -4.81% decrease for the week, with a 15.31% rise in the past month and a 10.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for Cresud ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for CRESY’s stock, with a 20.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, Cresud ADR saw 36.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.41 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud ADR stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.22.

Based on Cresud ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 137.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.87. Total debt to assets is 26.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cresud ADR (CRESY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.