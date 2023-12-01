Constellium SE’s (CSTM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CSTM stock has gone up by 1.54%, with a monthly gain of 12.83% and a quarterly plunge of -1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Constellium SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for CSTM’s stock, with a 8.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Right Now?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellium SE (CSTM) by analysts is $21.46, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 125.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTM was 809.75K shares.

The stock price of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has jumped by 2.13 compared to previous close of 17.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Constellium announced lower-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company continues to endure demand headwinds, with particular weakness in Europe.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSTM Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Constellium SE saw 50.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 18.09, with 2.96 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.