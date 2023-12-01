Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.02 compared to its previous closing price of 19.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) Right Now?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCSI is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCSI is $30.00, which is $11.58 above the current price. The public float for CCSI is 18.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCSI on December 01, 2023 was 127.03K shares.

CCSI’s Market Performance

CCSI stock saw a decrease of -16.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.68% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.58% for CCSI’s stock, with a -41.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCSI Trading at -20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCSI fell by -16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.96. In addition, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc saw -65.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCSI starting from MALONE JAMES C, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $33.98 back on May 11. After this action, MALONE JAMES C now owns 17,091 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, valued at $152,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.92 for the present operating margin

+82.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc stands at +20.02. The total capital return value is set at 29.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.15. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.