Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has gone down by -4.07% for the week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month and a -29.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.49% for CMPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for CMPX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMPX is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMPX is $9.17, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for CMPX is 81.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for CMPX on December 01, 2023 was 280.07K shares.

CMPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) has plunged by -4.07 when compared to previous closing price of 1.72, but the company has seen a -4.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMPX Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6555. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc saw -67.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from Schuetz Thomas J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.37 back on Mar 10. After this action, Schuetz Thomas J. now owns 6,021,873 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc, valued at $33,700 using the latest closing price.

Schuetz Thomas J., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Compass Therapeutics Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Schuetz Thomas J. is holding 6,011,873 shares at $79,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

The total capital return value is set at -25.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.02. Equity return is now at value -29.46, with -27.31 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.