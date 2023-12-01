Clarus Corp (CLAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR)’s stock price has increased by 4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 5.44. However, the company has seen a 8.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clarus Corp (CLAR) by analysts is $8.75, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for CLAR is 28.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.25% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CLAR was 319.19K shares.

CLAR’s Market Performance

CLAR stock saw a decrease of 8.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Clarus Corp (CLAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.60% for CLAR’s stock, with a -28.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLAR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLAR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLAR Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLAR rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Clarus Corp saw -27.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLAR starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.80 back on May 23. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 394,244 shares of Clarus Corp, valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Clarus Corp, purchase 12,000 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 386,244 shares at $105,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.68 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Corp stands at -15.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.70. Equity return is now at value -25.48, with -14.82 for asset returns.

Based on Clarus Corp (CLAR), the company’s capital structure generated 52.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 29.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clarus Corp (CLAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.