Cineverse Corp (CNVS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cineverse Corp (CNVS) is $7.75, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for CNVS is 11.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNVS on December 01, 2023 was 50.57K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNVS) stock’s latest price update

Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ: CNVS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.17 in comparison to its previous close of 1.09, however, the company has experienced a 17.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Gary Loffredo – Chief Legal Officer, Secretary & Senior Advisor Chris McGurk – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Lindsey – Chief Financial Officer Erick Opeka – President and Chief Strategy Officer Tony Huidor – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer Yolanda Macias – Chief Content Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Daniel Kurnos – The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, everyone. Welcome to Cineverse’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

CNVS’s Market Performance

Cineverse Corp (CNVS) has seen a 17.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.66% gain in the past month and a 4.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for CNVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.70% for CNVS’s stock, with a -71.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNVS Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNVS rose by +17.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1038. In addition, Cineverse Corp saw -84.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNVS starting from Lindsey Mark Wayne, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 29. After this action, Lindsey Mark Wayne now owns 18,631 shares of Cineverse Corp, valued at $11,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.01 for the present operating margin

+41.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cineverse Corp stands at -14.31. The total capital return value is set at -18.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.19. Equity return is now at value -4.91, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cineverse Corp (CNVS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.33. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cineverse Corp (CNVS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.