Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has increased by 0.31 when compared to last closing price of 398.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-09 that Charter CEO Chris Winfrey joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss whether Winfrey still considers Charter a growth company, the temporary growth impacts affecting the company, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHTR is $459.93, which is $59.8 above the current price. The public float for CHTR is 101.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on December 01, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR’s stock has seen a -1.27% decrease for the week, with a -0.66% drop in the past month and a -8.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Charter Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for CHTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $463 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHTR Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $408.62. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 83,970 shares at the price of $410.82 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 0 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $34,496,611 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Executive Chairman of Charter Communications Inc., sale 155,756 shares at $411.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 83,970 shares at $64,099,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 46.98, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.