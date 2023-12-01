Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CERE stock has gone up by 6.53%, with a monthly gain of 9.64% and a quarterly surge of 9.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for CERE’s stock, with a -2.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) by analysts is $34.30, which is $8.37 above the current market price. The public float for CERE is 84.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.73% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CERE was 883.19K shares.

CERE) stock’s latest price update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.29 in comparison to its previous close of 25.35, however, the company has experienced a 6.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that Event will focus on tavapadon, a D1/D5 partial agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CERE Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.85. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from COLES N ANTHONY, who sale 22,824 shares at the price of $25.13 back on Nov 14. After this action, COLES N ANTHONY now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $573,455 using the latest closing price.

COLES N ANTHONY, the Director of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 100 shares at $25.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that COLES N ANTHONY is holding 2,704 shares at $2,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -89.69, with -41.03 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.