Carters Inc (CRI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) is above average at 12.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carters Inc (CRI) is $68.71, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for CRI is 35.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRI on December 01, 2023 was 686.99K shares.

Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET

CRI’s Market Performance

Carters Inc (CRI) has experienced a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month, and a -4.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for CRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for CRI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $78 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRI Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.90. In addition, Carters Inc saw -8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRI starting from Pivar Ben, who sale 312 shares at the price of $71.02 back on Nov 17. After this action, Pivar Ben now owns 18,298 shares of Carters Inc, valued at $22,158 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Brian, the President & COO of Carters Inc, sale 15,400 shares at $69.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Lynch Brian is holding 97,900 shares at $1,076,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carters Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 25.76, with 8.22 for asset returns.

Based on Carters Inc (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.72. Total debt to assets is 48.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carters Inc (CRI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.