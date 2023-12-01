Cactus Inc (WHD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, WHD stock has gone up by 1.36%, with a monthly decline of -9.48% and a quarterly plunge of -20.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Cactus Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for WHD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) Right Now?

Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cactus Inc (WHD) by analysts is $56.20, which is $13.71 above the current market price. The public float for WHD is 64.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of WHD was 506.17K shares.

WHD) stock’s latest price update

Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 42.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Declining revenues from both segments, resulting from lower customer drilling activities, hurt Cactus’ (WHD) earnings in Q3.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WHD Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.45. In addition, Cactus Inc saw -15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Scott, who sale 141,300 shares at the price of $55.41 back on Sep 08. After this action, Bender Scott now owns 78,020 shares of Cactus Inc, valued at $7,829,433 using the latest closing price.

Bender Joel, the President of Cactus Inc, sale 141,300 shares at $55.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Bender Joel is holding 114,982 shares at $7,829,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc stands at +16.01. The total capital return value is set at 25.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 22.15, with 11.82 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cactus Inc (WHD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.