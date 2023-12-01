C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.95 in comparison to its previous close of 1.51, however, the company has experienced a 7.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET to present new Phase 1 dose escalation data for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CFT7455, a MonoDAC™ degrader of IKZF1/3, for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) is $17.00, which is $15.37 above the current market price. The public float for CCCC is 41.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCC on December 01, 2023 was 480.01K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

The stock of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has seen a 7.24% increase in the past week, with a 9.40% rise in the past month, and a -43.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.66% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.30% for CCCC’s stock, with a -46.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $10 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCC Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +23.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6670. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc saw -72.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -50.51, with -33.97 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.