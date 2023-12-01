BRP Inc (DOOO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of BRP Inc (DOOO) has gone down by -14.44% for the week, with a -8.71% drop in the past month and a -19.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for DOOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.21% for DOOO’s stock, with a -20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) is above average at 7.20x. The 36-month beta value for DOOO is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOOO is $92.22, which is $30.49 above than the current price. The public float for DOOO is 33.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of DOOO on December 01, 2023 was 78.16K shares.

DOOO) stock’s latest price update

BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO)'s stock price has gone decline by -11.71 in comparison to its previous close of 69.92, however, the company has experienced a -14.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $94 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOOO Trading at -15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOOO fell by -14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.64. In addition, BRP Inc saw -19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Inc stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 46.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.37. Equity return is now at value 250.45, with 16.08 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Inc (DOOO), the company’s capital structure generated 563.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.94. Total debt to assets is 46.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 538.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, BRP Inc (DOOO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.