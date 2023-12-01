Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, BEPC stock has gone up by 1.34%, with a monthly gain of 16.61% and a quarterly plunge of -5.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Brookfield Renewable Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for BEPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Right Now?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is $34.33, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for BEPC is 179.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEPC on December 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.15 in comparison to its previous close of 26.58, however, the company has experienced a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that These top solar stocks are leading the way forward amid the world’s transition to green energy initiatives. It’s common knowledge that many countries (including the U.S.) are tracking well behind their goals to curb carbon emissions.

BEPC Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.42. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 27.65, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.