Brady Corp. (BRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRC is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRC is $63.25, which is $6.98 above the current price. The public float for BRC is 44.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRC on December 01, 2023 was 362.04K shares.

BRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brady Corp. (NYSE: BRC) has surged by 1.68 when compared to previous closing price of 55.34, but the company has seen a 5.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Here is how Brady (BRC) and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

BRC’s Market Performance

Brady Corp. (BRC) has seen a 5.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.35% gain in the past month and a 11.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for BRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for BRC’s stock, with a 8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BRC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on February 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BRC Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRC rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.87. In addition, Brady Corp. saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRC starting from Wilms Brett, who sale 550 shares at the price of $54.06 back on Nov 21. After this action, Wilms Brett now owns 2,489 shares of Brady Corp., valued at $29,733 using the latest closing price.

Curran Bentley, the CIO & VP – Digital Business of Brady Corp., sale 6,209 shares at $55.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Curran Bentley is holding 15,462 shares at $347,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+49.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brady Corp. stands at +13.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.79. Equity return is now at value 19.16, with 13.36 for asset returns.

Based on Brady Corp. (BRC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.53. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brady Corp. (BRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.